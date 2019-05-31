K-9 Pyro, fully recovered from stabbing, returns to full duty

Nearly two months after nearly losing his life in a stabbing, Green Bay K-9 Pyro is back on full duty.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and handler Officer Scott Salzmann made the announcement Friday in a Facebook video.

Pyro is now at 100 percent. Friday is his first day back on full duty.

"We got the clean bill of health and we're back on the road and doing everything that we were doing before the injury," Officer Salzmann says.

Chief Smith said, "We want to thank everybody that was out there for all the super support and prayers and thoughts and cards and letters that everyone has given us to get Pyro back in business. The great care he received at the ARC down in Appleton and from our folks up here in Green Bay. We just couldn't be happier and we couldn't be prouder. We're truly blessed to have him back."

Pyro, Chief Smith and Officer Salzmann visited Global Recognition Friday to thank them for raising funds for Pyro. The company designed and printed Pyro t-shirts. The effort raised more than $12,000 for Pyro's health care.

It's been a remarkable recovery for Pyro. His life was nearly cut short April 7. Pyro was among the team of officers that responded to a weapons complaint in the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

Police say suspect Sai Vang refused to comply with orders and Pyro was deployed. Vang stabbed Pyro multiple times with a boning-style knife, police say. One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long.

Pyro suffered massive blood loss and had surgeries to repair wounds to his neck, carotid artery, and esophagus. The next day, he had another surgery to repair a flipped stomach.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Pyro made a quick recovery and returned to work on light duty. Police were not sure if he'd make it back to full duty, but Pyro surprised everyone.

Sai Vang appeared in court Thursday. A judge found him incompetent to stand trial at this time and granted an order of commitment for treatment.

The court set a hearing for Aug. 27. At that time, the judge will determine whether Sai Vang is competent to stand trial or if his case needs to be further delayed.