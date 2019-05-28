Justice Dallet endorses Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet has endorsed Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky for a seat on the high court in the April 2020 election.

Here is Justice Dallet’s statement in full:

“We need Judge Jill Karofsky on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Good judges stand up for the rule of law, independent courts, and our constitutional rights. In Jill’s career, she has stood up for our rights every day.

“As a judge, as a prosecutor, as the director of the state office for victim services, and as a community leader, Jill Karofsky has what it takes to make our system better. She’s a tremendous athlete, and she’s tough as nails. And most importantly, Jill shares our values and will stand up for a better Wisconsin.

“I hope you’ll join me in endorsing Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court and help make Wisconsin stronger.”