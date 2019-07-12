Jury finds man guilty in death of Milwaukee officer

A jury in Milwaukee has found a 27-year-old man guilty in the February 6 death of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

WDJT-TV reports Jordan Fricke was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a search warrant, and an officer yelled “police” right before Fricke fired four rounds through a hole in the door that Rittner had made with a battering ram. Rittner, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fricke was in bed with his girlfriend when they were awakened by loud noise and yelling. He told investigators that he never heard anyone yell “search warrant.” He said he thought he heard someone say “police” but didn’t think it was actually the police trying to break into his home, the complaint states.

Fricke’s girlfriend said she saw him shoot at the kitchen door and that she knew police were at the door because she heard them identify themselves, according to the complaint.

Sentencing has been set for August 29.

Police say Matthew's wife, Caroline Rittner found out three days after her husband's funeral that she is going to have a baby. The girl is due in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

