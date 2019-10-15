Jury Deliberates in Defamation Lawsuit over Sandy Hook Shooting

A father, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, is suing a conspiracy theorist who wrote a book, claiming the entire thing was a hoax.

The court decided that the content in the book 'Nobody Died at Sandy Hook' is untrue. James Fetzer, co-author of the book still tried to prove his statements were true. After awhile though the judge stopped him.

Now the jury must decided how much money Lenny Pozner will receive for harm to his reputation and emotional harm.

Since the books release Pozner has been harassed and threatened non-stop. One woman even threatened to kill Pozner.

However the defense says that Pozner doesn't have proof that those people read the book.

The book in question is no longer available on Amazon.

