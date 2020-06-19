June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day. Officials urge it is important that everyone makes sure they know what to do when lightning or thunder are nearby.

When the threat of lightning strikes is nearby, the safest place to seek shelter is inside a sturdy, enclosed structure, such as a house. Never seek cover under a tree or think you are safe by being low to the ground. Get out of open areas and away from bodies of water, such as lakes or rivers. You would even be safer inside of a car with a hard top than out in the open during a thunderstorm, but avoid touching metal surfaces that could conduct electricity.

If a person is struck by lightning, health officials say you should immediately dial 911 and start performing CPR.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, at least four people have been killed by lightning strikes so far this year in the United States, with 21 killed in 2019. The most recently reported lightning-related death in Wisconsin was in Minocqua in Setember of 2016.

For more information on lightning safety, visit readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin).