Wisconsin State Patrol said a man was arrested Monday night for his 4th offense OWI.

According to a news release, a trooper arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle runoff near County Highway G and Bluebird Road in Portage County at 6:40 p.m.

During contact with the driver, the trooper said he saw signs of impairment and had the man, identified as 53-year-old John Ernest Pelowski, do a field sobriety test. Pelowski was arrested for 4th offense OWI.