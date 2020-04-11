"Jump Around Wisconsin" takes over Central Wisconsin

There's one song that comes to mind when you think of Badgers football: ‘Jump Around’, by House of Pain. What started as a pair of neighbors near Madison blasting the song on their block a few weekends ago, has turned into a movement, “Jump Around Wisconsin.”

People dancing to 'Jump Around' in Weston, Wisconsin, on April 11, 2020 (WSAW).

It's quickly becoming the Badger State's most popular Saturday tradition during the pandemic, with 95 radio stations across Wisconsin playing Camp Randall Stadium's favorite song.

"This is, as soon as you heard it, you're like 'I can do that, I can do that,’ said Trav From Big Cheese, a radio host on WBCV. “You know whether it's inside your car, whether it's inside your house, whether you're going to put those garage speakers to the test."

Putting those garage speakers to the test is exactly what one block in Weston did for the second straight week.

Paul Deininger/Weston resident: "It's almost like a small block party going on right now,” said Paul Deininger, a Weston resident and Jump Around participant. “With the social distancing, it's just one way for everybody to kind of get out and get on the front porches again and enjoy life with the neighborhood."

Music is a great uniter and makes you feel. There may be no other song that does those two things better in this state than ‘Jump Around’.

"Young people, old people, people that prefer country music, jazz, rock, reggae, it doesn't matter,” said Trav. “This song has a beat, it drives people, it gets people to stand up, jump around."

"Have fun,” Deininger said of what comes to mind when he hears the song. “I mean just get out, brings back memories, and enjoy life."

It's not just humans that love to jump up and touch the ceiling either.

"Yeah Leos, you've got to get him out and he likes to jump,” said Deininger. “Instead of running around in the house we finally got him on the leash and jumping with a little treat in the air, so he likes that."

NRG Media partners with Newschannel 7, if you want to hear them play ‘Jump Around’ on Saturday afternoons moving forward, tune into the station below closest to you.

Big Cheese 107.9-Wausau

Y106.5-Marshfield

103.3 WGLX-Wisconsin Rapids

Hot 96.7-Stevens Point

100.1 Jack FM-Rhinelander

Rock 105.3 WRLO-Antigo

97.3 WHDG-Rhinelander

KOOL 95.9-Minocqua