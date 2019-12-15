Judge will not lower bond of man suspected of running illegal THC operation

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has refused to lower the bond of a man suspected of running an illegal operation to manufacture thousands of vaping cartridges filled with THC.
Tyler Huffhines has been held on $500,000 bond since his Sept. 5 arrest on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking house and three counts of possession with intent to deliver THC.
Authorities also arrested Huffhines' brother, Jacob and their mother, Courtney Huffhines.
Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bail and is not in custody.
Prosecutors allege Tyler Huffhines ran his operation with the help of his mother and brother.