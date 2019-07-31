Judge to stop New York from releasing President Trump's taxes

A federal judge signaled Wednesday that he intends to block the state of New York from giving President Trump's tax returns to congressional Democrats for now.

Judge Carl Nichols said he wants to ensure that quote 'Mister Trump cannot suffer any harm' while the case proceeds.

A recently passed New York law paved the way for state authorities to hand over President Trump's tax returns to congress.

President Trump's attorney's challenged the move earlier this month.

Nichols -- who was appointed by President Trump -- said he expects he will issue an order allowing the state of New York to argue for having the matter heard in a different court.