Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at US-Mexico border

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration is operating within its authority when separating families stopped at the Mexico border, rejecting arguments that it was quietly returning to widespread practices that drew international condemnation.

The judge indicated he was uncomfortable second-guessing decisions to separate children on grounds that the parents were considered unfit or dangerous, or in other limited circumstances like criminal history, communicable diseases and doubts about parentage.

He found no evidence that the government was abusing its discretion.

In a partial victory for the ACLU, the judge said the government must settle any doubts about parentage with DNA tests.

