Judge hears evidence suppression arguments in Taylor Co. investigator misconduct case

The former Taylor County Sheriff testified in court during a motions hearing Tuesday against one of his deputies.

Demoted Det. Sgt. Steven Bowers is charged with two counts of misconduct in office after handing over two unapproved cold case files to a television crime show the department was working with on another cold case.

The defense filed motions to suppress evidence because they argue the evidence was unlawfully obtained. If the judge agrees, the evidence would not be able to be used during trial.

One motion asks the question whether then-Sheriff Bruce Daniels needed a warrant before searching for copies of cold case files on Bowers' private Dropbox account that was tied to his county-issued email address.

"The IT policy makes it very clear that when someone starts using their county email, they have no expectation of privacy," assistant attorney general, Annie Jay argued. "There was no reason for the IT department or for the sheriff to believe that they had anything but the right to those communications."

Bowers' defense lawyer Rick Cveykus said because the account was tied to a county email, the sheriff would have the right to search the email without a warrant, but not the Dropbox account itself.

"Just because you bring a work file home, doesn't mean your house now belongs to your employer," Cveykus said as a metaphor to putting case files into a private Dropbox account.

"True, okay, alright," responded Judge Robert Russell. "Maybe not as straightforward as, Ms. Jay, you feel these motions are, but interesting arguments."

The defense also filed a motion to allow two Division of Criminal Investigation case files involving Daniels for consideration. Cveykus argues the cases will help determine Daniels' credibility to testify in court. Jay said she had an agent review the cases and determined the would not be relevant to his credibility as both of the cases were not prosecuted.

One case accuses Daniels of destroying evidence. The other involves accusations against one of his family members, but includes an interview from Daniels that in the copy 7 Investigates obtained, was redacted. Both reports have redacted portions.

Judge Russell ruled he will review the case reports to determine if they would be relevant. That final determination along with the ruling on the motions previously mentioned will be made in the new year.