Judge denies conditional release for Wittenberg man convicted of killing dad

A Shawano County judge has denied a motion for conditional release for a man convicted of killing his father.

Shawano County Judge James Habeck ruled Tuesday Joshua Johnson has not made enough progress. Johnson, now 28, was ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health facility in December 2012.

According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Johnson shot, beat and stabbed his father, Donald Johnson on Feb. 21, 2012. He also allegedly tried to break his neck. The coroner stated Donald Johnson's final cause of death was that he bled to death. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Department at the time, Donald Johnson's death was caused by "a series of aggressive acts."

Joshua Johnson was arrested after he called dispatch to report the death at his home on Eland Road in Wittenberg.

During a plea hearing in October 2012, the defense for Joshua Johnson called two doctors to the stand. They testified Johnson suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. They said Johnson told them he was hearing voices and getting messages from his television screen telling him to kill his father.

In 2012, prosecutors recommend he be institutionalized for life. The defense recommended he be institutionalized, treated and released.

Tuesday, a doctor testified Johnson is taking his medication but was not ready for conditional release. Court notes state, “Defendant not fully engaging in opportunities for treatment.”