Jordy Nelson announces that he's signing a one-day deal with the Packers

Former Packer wide receiver Jordy Nelson announced in an interview with WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, that he's returning to Green Bay in August.

"We are heading back up there in August sometime," said Nelson in the interview. "We haven't pinpointed the date yet...That is the plan to go up there in August during training camp. Sign the one-day deal. Retire as a Green Bay Packer."

Nelson played 11 seasons in the NFL. He spent 10 of those seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Nelson compiled 550 catches, 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns with the Packers.