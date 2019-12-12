Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker awards

Jonathan Taylor is once again the Doak Walker award winner. The Doak Walker is given to the most outstanding running back in all of college football.

The junior sits at 1,909 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns heading into the Rose Bowl.

This is the fourth time this decade a Wisconsin running back has won this award. The previous two were Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball.

Taylor was also a threat receiving as well. He finished with 24 receptions for 209 yards and five touchdowns.