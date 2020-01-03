Jonathan Taylor declares for the NFL Draft

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Taylor has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in two of his three seasons at Wisconsin.

Taylor wrapped up his junior season finishing with 2,003 yards, 21 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.

The 20-year-old won back-to-back Doak Walker Awards for being the best running back in college football.

Taylor finishes his illustrious career with 6,174 rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns.