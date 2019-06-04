JoJo's playground is officially fully funded, intends to break ground soon

Four years ago Patrick Hoerter made a promise to his three year-old son JoJo who had a developmental and neurological disorder, that he would build a park in Wausau so that JoJo and other children with disabilities would be able to play in their area. JoJo passed away after that, but Patrick and his family are still making good on that promise.

"There's no place in Wausau to get out as a family with a child with special needs to get out and meet other families with special needs children and this is one thing we wanted to be able to do," Hoerter said.

Patrick decided to call the project JoJo's Jungle. The project has now officially been fully funded and is hoping to break ground soon.

"We're thinking August is when we start putting in the equipment itself and the weather has to be just right so we want to get it in before it gets too cold so we can get it in this year," Hoerter added.

The project hasn't always been easy for Patrick and his family. But no matter how hard it has gotten, the overwhelming support of their community was always behind them.

"It's not easy; it's had its ups and downs. But the support from the community has been tremendous. That's what has kept us going," Hoerter explained.

The family is meeting with crews later this week to have specifics on when work will begin. Be sure to stay tuned in to Newschannel 7 for any updates.

