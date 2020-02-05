Johnson, Baldwin Introduce legislation to rename Post Office After Einar Ingman

U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) have introduced bipartisan legislation to rename a Tomahawk post office after Einar “Sarge” H. Ingman Jr.

Ingman is a Korean War veteran whose single-handed destruction of two machine gun nests near Maltari in 1951 allowed his squad to secure its objective. He was awarded the Metal of Honor by President Harry Truman for his heroic actions in the Korean War. He died in 2015 at age 85.

“Einar ‘Sarge’ Ingman is a true American hero. No words can describe Sergeant Ingman better than his Medal of Honor citation which noted his ‘indomitable courage, extraordinary heroism, and superb leadership’ in his service to country. Renaming this Tomahawk post office in his honor is a fitting tribute to a man whose service and story should never be forgotten,” said Sen. Johnson.

“Einar Ingman’s strength and courage during the Korean War lives on through the freedoms we all cherish,” said Sen. Baldwin. “I’m proud to do right by Mr. Ingman and his family by designating the Tomahawk Post Office building in his name. Einar was an American hero who should have his service and sacrifice to our nation honored.”

The bill introduced by Sens. Johnson and Baldwin would officially change the name of the post office at 311 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Tomahawk to the “Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman, Jr. Post Office Building.”

Ingman was also recognized with two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Service Stars and various other recognitions.

