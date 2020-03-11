John Bolton's April visit in flux as event organizers discuss options in wake of COVID-19

Event organizers at the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service in Wausau are discussing possibilities for an upcoming visit for former national security adviser John Bolton.

A press release on Wednesday said that after UW-Stevens Point cancelled events of more than 50 people due to COVID-19 risks, organizers are suspending ticket sales for the Bolton event while they work on an alternative plan. WIPPS organizers confirmed that they were looking at the possibility of changing the venue, rescheduling, or canceling the event at this time. No action to cancel has yet been taken.

Ticket sales were intended to go live Thursday for the April 6 event at the UW Center for Civic Engagement at 7 p.m, but sales are now suspended. The topic is "Populism, National Security and U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times."

Bolton has served as national security adviser to President Donald Trump and ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush. His new book "The Room Where It Happened", chronicling time in the White House, is set to publish later this month.

