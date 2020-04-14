Joe Biden thanks Wisconsin for win, bashes state Republicans for not postponing election

Presidential candidate Joe Biden thanked Wisconsin voters for choosing him in the primary while at the same time bashed state Republicans for deciding to not postpone in-person voting in the April 7 election.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday evening, Biden said that he was proud of the "commitment and courage shown by so many in Wisconsin – it never should have come to that. No one should ever have to choose between their health and our democracy," according to the Democratic presidential candidate.

During Wisconsin's primary, Biden garnered about twice as many votes as his main rival for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders. As of 10 p.m., Biden had about 63 percent of the vote, while Sanders had about 31 percent.

In Monday's video, Biden spent most of his three minutes criticizing state lawmakers' decision to not heed Gov. Tony Evers' call to postpone in-person election on April 7.

“Instead, we saw Republicans willing to risk people’s lives for their own political purposes – refusing to work with the governor to find an alternative solution to in-person voting last week," according to Biden.

"It was more than shameful. It put lives in danger unnecessarily, and I hope no one forgets what the Republicans in the state legislature did come November," Biden said in the video.

State Republican lawmakers, however, insist that it was not logistically possible to move Wisconsin's entire election to mail-in voting.

