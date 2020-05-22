Job seeking tools and e-services available during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have paid the price with their jobs and are now looking for a new one. Consumer advocate Matt Granite aka “The Deal Guy” joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to talk about what to do if you are laid off or furloughed and looking for work.

“The typical job tools that people use, the problem is everyone is using them at the same time. It’s completely inundated. Everyone’s on LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a very good place for you to be seen, but it’s not a good place in my opinion to actively search for opportunities,” Grantie said.

On www.Mattsdailydeals.com, he offers you help to secure unemployment benefits you might not have thought you were eligible for and to find job-seeking tools like websites that are geared toward your respective profession.

“The other big difference we should keep in mind is when we are having these face-to-face conversations, whether it’s’ through Skype or Zoom, you treat it like a regular interview,” he said. Although technology will defy you in some ways, so Granite suggested getting a light so your face is properly lit and make some modifications like a new webcam to replace the one you already have that will help you look more professional, your audio will be clearer and you’ll be able to hear things without an echo.

Granite also talked about e-services that are available for the elderly or those who have trouble getting out of their homes to go shopping for food or other essentials during the pandemic. He said many services will double-up on what they offer, for example getting your groceries and picking up your prescriptions.

“I’ve done a full round-up on mattsdailydeals.com over services that will help.”

