JoJo Siwa makeup kit recalled for asbestos

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration alerted people of a recall on JoJo Siwa Makeup Sets, in response to some of the product testing positive for asbestos.

In addition to the YouTube star's product, Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179, also tested positive for the known carcinogen.

The JoJo Siwa Makeup Set is SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109. Both products are sold at Claire's stores.

"Last week, both Beauty Plus and Claire’s recalled their respective products, and consumers who have these batches/lots of Claire’s or Beauty Plus products should stop using them," the FDA stated.

Siwa also is known for appearing for two seasons on “Dance Moms” along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, and for her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store."

The announcement was an update for a safety alert announced in March, when three other items were recalled for asbestos concerns:

- Claire’s Eye Shadows - Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

- Claire’s Compact Powder - Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

- Claire’s Contour Palette - Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. During talc mining, if sites are not selected carefully and steps taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, it may be contaminated with asbestos.

Asbestos can get in the lungs and cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long-term exposure. The FDA said in March it was not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup.

Cosmetics don’t have to be reviewed by the FDA before they’re sold.

But after complaints, the FDA sampled cosmetic products marketed by Claire’s. Testing was conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and AMA Analytical Services, Inc.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events potentially related to any of the recalled products, by completing and submitting the report online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.



The form also can be downloaded and submitted via fax at 800-FDA-0178.

Consumers may subscribe to receive updates at the bottom of the Cosmetics Recalls and Alerts page.

