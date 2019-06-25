Jerry Kramer: I feel at home in Wisconsin Rapids

Along with baseball, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fans Tuesday night got another very special sports treat.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer was on hand for the game. He says he feels right at home in places like Rapids.

"I came from a town of 252 people and that was when everybody was home, it was a real small town in eastern Montana. so anything is a good size town for me. and I enjoy the whole process of getting close to the folks, chatting a little bit and getting to know them. So it's a pleasure," says Kramer.

Kramer will also appear in Madison, Green Bay and Kenosha at the Northwoods League ballparks through the June 28.