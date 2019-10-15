Jeremiah Button transferred to prison to begin 30-year sentence

The 44-year-old child sex offender accused of evading law enforcement while living in a bunker in the woods has been transferred to the Dodge County Correctional Facility to begin his 30-year prison sentence.

Last month, Jeremiah Button was convicted of two felonies related to a 2014 child sexual assault case. The hearing took place in Portage County-- the county were the assaults took place. He was found in a bunker in Ringle near the Marathon County Landfill in August.

Button disappeared two weeks before his trial in 2016. He had been out on a $25,000 cash bond for about a year and a half when he vanished.

On Oct. 10 he was sentenced to 25 years of prison for repeated first-degree child sexual assault, and five years prison for possession of child pornography.

Button will be 74 when he's released from prison. He'll then spend 30 years on extended supervision, and the rest of his life under supervision as a registered sex offender.

