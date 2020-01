Guard Elgton Jenkins and safety Darnell Savage were named All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Jenkins, a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, took over the starting left guard spot in Week 3. The 24-year-old didn't give up a single sack in 964 snaps this season.

Savage, a first-round draft pick out of Maryland, started 14 games for the Packers this season. The 22-year-old tallied two interceptions, two fumbles forced and 55 tackles.