Jemma's Cafe, Bite Squad surprise firefighters with free lunch

Firefighters at Wausau’s Station 1 were surprised with lunch Thursday for their assistance during the weekend storms.

Bite Squad, the food delivery service app, dropped off subs, wraps and lemonades -- all donated from Jemma's Cafe.

“It's the least we could do is send them a thank you. So we brought them lunch today from Jemma's café, explained Sharleen Bruder from Bite Squad.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp said it’s nice to be recognized.

“Quite a pleasant surprise here today to have Jemma's and the Bite Squad show up and give us some food… Thank us for all the work during the storms, last weekend,” Kopp said.

First responders played a critical role over the weekend protecting the public from downed trees and power lines.

