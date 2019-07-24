Jayme Closs kidnapper transferred to New Mexico prison 'for his own safety'

The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and murdered her parents is now being held at a prison in New Mexico.

That’s according to KARE11 reporter Lou Raguse, who broke the news on his twitter account.

Jake Patterson was moved from a Wisconsin prison for undisclosed reasons. According to Raguse, Patterson was moved for his own safety, authorities confirmed.

Patterson transferred from Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Also on Wednesday, Patterson's information was deleted in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections database and the state sex offender registry.