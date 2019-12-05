Jason Sypher transferred to prison to begin life sentence

A 45-year-old man sentenced to life for disappearance and death of his wife was transferred from the Portage County Jail to the Dodge County Correctional Institution this week.

On Nov. 26, Jason Sypher was sentenced and will be eligible for parole in 2049.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

In October, a jury found Jason Spyher guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Jason Sypher spoke at his sentencing hearing and told the judge he did not do it.

Prosecutors said Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets. Investigators say both Jason and Krista were having extramarital affairs.

