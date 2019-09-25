Jason Church says his time at war makes him ready for Congress

Seventh Congressional Candidate Jason Church sat down for his first television interview with NewsChannel 7 following his campaign launch. Church, who is a Wisconsin native from Menomonie and currently lives in Hudson, is Army veteran who served during the Afghanistan War.

Photo source: UW-Superior Veteran and Nontraditional Student center

"Serving in combat and being on the front lines of war gave me a decision-making ability that I think is different and unique than someone that hasn't been in that situation."

Church is the second candidate to officially get into the race. State Senator Tom Tiffany has been in the race for a couple of weeks. Both are running as Republicans to replace Sean Duffy. Candidates have until December 2 to file paperwork to run.