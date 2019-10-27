Janke's Book Store marks 100 years with party

Janke book store is celebrating 100 years of being a staple of downtown Wausau.

“They’re starting to flood in through the doors now, this is so exciting,” said Jane Janke Johnson, who owns the store with her brother Jim.

They hosted a celebration at the Rothschild Pavilion Sunday afternoon with all things 1919, the year Janke Johnson’s grandfather started selling books.

"This is a big milestone. Retail is really tough, and to think that we have made it 100 years. We are really proud and thankful to their community for their support," said Janke Johnson.

The party, which was open to the public, featured book giveaways, live music and artifacts like an original cash register and Hallmark cards collected throughout the history of the store. They served root beer floats, since the store opened around the time of Prohibition.