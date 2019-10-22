Janke Book Store celebrates a century of bookselling

Janke Book Store in downtown Wausau is celebrating 100 years this week.

Jane Janke Johnson co-owns Janke's Book Store, celebrating 100 years in October (WSAW Photo).

The bookstore has passed through three generations of the family and survived everything from the Great Depression to the recent rise of e-books.

Their original store was one of the oldest buildings downtown, and they’ve since moved and expanded four times, calling their current location home since 1991.

The bookstore might be home to thousands of tales, but this Wausau landmark tells a story in itself.

"It's tactile, it's you're turning the pages, you have something physical in your hands," Janke Johnson said.

There's something special about stepping into a bookstore-- that Janke Johnson says can't be beaten.

"It's a very social thing to come into a business, versus just clicking and having your order delivered," she said.

Janke Book Store has held onto that magic for a century.

"On October 23 of 1919 is the official day my grandfather and Reno Kurth purchased the business," Janke Johnson said.

Her grandfather Carl Janke, father and now Jane and her brother Jim, have adapted to meet history's challenges.

"During the depression, books weren't selling, so my grandfather decided to rent books because people weren't buying books, Now we have a thing called Amazon, which is a big giant out there," she said.

They have adapted by becoming a one-stop-shop for toys, children’s clothing, craft supplies, and puzzles, but Janke Johnson says they will never lose their bookselling roots. They're confident in their book store, because like a classic book, what's old can be new to the next generation of eyes.

“Our lower level is now all used books, and we're finding that the younger generation is finding that a more affordable choice. So we’re seeing a different generation of kids coming into our basement," she said.

To mark 100 years, they are hosting a celebration this Sunday at the Rothschild Pavilion with music and lots of old artifacts from the original store. They plan to serve root beer since the store opened during prohibition.