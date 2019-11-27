Janesville police: Man who tried kissing women at Walmart booked for child abuse

The 50-year-old man who reportedly approached several women at a Janesville Walmart Supercenter last week and kissed them without warning was booked into the Rock Co. Jail on a single count of physical abuse of a child.

Robert M. Cicmansky turned himself into police Tuesday evening after police posted pictures, saying they were trying to identify him.

They said the Rockford, Illinois man was pushing a cart through the Walmart Supercenter, at 3800 Deerfield Dr., around 9:30 p.m. when he approached the victims. He would reportedly start talking to them and at one point offer them money, before either kissing them or, at least, trying to.

The count, however, is not linked to the kissing, rather it stems from one instance where he allegedly slapped a 17-year-old employee on the buttocks.

Investigators added that he reportedly also asked if she was a virgin before trying to assure that he wasn't a pervert.

Cicmansky remains in the Rock Co. jail awaiting his first court appearance, police said.