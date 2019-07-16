Jake Patterson has been moved out of state

Jake Patterson has been moved out of Wisconsin to continue serving his life sentences, according to State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections records.

Records do not state where Patterson will be relocated.

Patterson is currently serving two life sentences for the killing of James and Denise Closs. He also is serving 40 years for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. Parole eligibility was denied at his sentencing.

On Oct. 15 2018, James and Denise Closs were found shot to death in their Barron home.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme Closs on Oct. 15, 2018 and she was found alive in Gordon on Jan. 10.

Patterson has been incarcerated since March 27. He had been incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution.

