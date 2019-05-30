Jail inmates to help with fruit tree project in Wausau

The corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau will look a little different this time next week.

On Saturday morning, June 1, a collaborative effort of several local non-profit groups is getting the community together to plant trees and help beautify the community.

After seeing the success a tree planting project had in the Chicago area, Christopher Wilke thought the idea would be a good addition to the Wausau area.

"Well when I first started it was in a very tough neighborhood, a lot of drugs, poverty. So, we started doing that with gardens, and trees and it just took off. And, when people heard what was going on, it took off greatly. I mean, it was amazing the people that wanted to get involved once they saw it. And, I still get a chance every once in a while to go back and look at it, and they're still there. So, people really take pride in it, the community takes pride in their trees and their garden," Wilke explained.

Apple, pear, plum and cherry trees will be planted through a collaborative effort between Greater Wausau Christian Services, The Open Door in Marathon County, and UW-Extension Marathon County.

Mark Timkin with Wausau Greater Christian Services said, "I think it is symbolic, of you know, good works of planting a tree, multiplying to get a bountiful harvest. Something that is just a blessing for everybody."

Volunteers from across the community are invited to help with the upkeep and eventual raised gardens that are planned for the site,

but the first group of workers is already set.

"We have five people that are in the Marathon County jail that have been accepted and will be here to help plant the trees," Timkin explained.

While future projects for a road expansion on Thomas Street are still a possibility, the trees are scheduled to go in a location that will hopefully be untouched and can grow for years to come.