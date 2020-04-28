Merrillan mans wins $10M in MegaBucks drawing

The Wisconsin Lottery says a Jackson County man is $10.7 million richer after winning the MegaBucks drawing Saturday night.

The winning ticket was claimed by Richard Kondell II, of Merrillan. It was purchased at the Double T Quik Stop in Merrillan.

Kondell doesn't have plans for his winnings yet but says instead of calling in sick, he is "going to call in rich to work."

Since the Megabucks game launched in 1992, only 7.8% of draws—specifically 227 of 2,907 draws—have had a jackpot higher than $10.7 Million.

Megabucks drawings are Wednesday and Saturday. Each set of two plays cost $1 per draw. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

