JJ Watt donates $10,000 to fallen Appleton firefighter fund

Wisconsin native and Houston Texan JJ Watt has donated $10,000 to the fundraiser for fallen Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

End of Watch flyer from Appleton Fire Department

The donation popped up on the official GoFundMe under Justin Watt.

Mitchell Lundgaard's cousin, Paul, confirmed the news on Twitter. He said his cousin always wanted to be a firefighter.

@PauliesSleepers tweeted, "Update: thank you all for your support and with your help in few short hours the family has raised 70k and is well within reach of the goal of 100k.

And @JJWatt just donated $10,000 to show support for a hero in his home state."

The GoFundMe for Mitchell Lundgaard has raised $72,020 of the $100,000 goal as of this publication.

CLICK HERE to donate.

It was started by Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen. One-hundred percent of donations go to Lundgaard's wife and three children.

Mitchell Lundgaard was shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a call about a medical emergency on a bus at Valley Transit Center.

It was about 5:30 p.m. when police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the 100 block of E. Washington St to assist a 47-year-old man who was arriving on a bus from out of the area. A report stated the man was having a seizure.

First responders provided the initial medical help to the man on the bus. He left the bus and started walking toward the Appleton Public Library.

"While attending to the male, believed to be from the Wausau area, the incident escalated into shots being fired," says Chief Hansen.

Police say the man pulled a gun and shots were exchanged between the man and Appleton Police.

Lundgaard was hit by gunfire. An Appleton Police officer was also shot. A female bystander was struck.

Lundgaard was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. "The efforts by the ThedaCare Emergency Room staff were nothing less than extraordinary. Tragically, he died from his injuries Wednesday evening," Hansen said.

The officer and female bystander survived. The shooter died.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the fire department. He started his career in March of 2005. He held the rank of firefighter inspector.

A visitation for Lundgaard will be held Monday, May 20 at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Hours are 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In July, JJ Watt donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe for a Sun Prairie firefighter killed in an explosion.

JJ Watt's father, John, is a retired firefighter. He served with the Waukesha Fire Department.

MORE COVERAGE

Fallen Appleton firefighter identified as Mitchell Lundgaard

Prayer vigil for Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard