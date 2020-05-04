JBS to reopen Green Bay plant in phases

JBS says it plans to gradually reopen its Green Bay facility that was a hotspot in Brown County's COVID-19 outbreak.

JBS beef facility in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)

The meat packing plant says it will restart slaugher operations Tuesday with reduced staff and add meat processing on Wednesday.

The company did not set a date to fully reopen the plant with all employees.

JBS closed its plant a week ago amid a growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

"We expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decline in response to the preventive measures in place at the facility and as team members clear any necessary quarantine protocols," Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for JBS USA, said in a written statement Monday.

Every employee will be tested before they return to work, Bruett said, even if were already tested for COVID-19 in the last week or two. Bruett said getting tested -- or re-tested -- is mandatory.

Friday afternoon, JBS reported 290 JBS employees were confirmed to be infected -- about 1 in 4 employees. There were an additional 58 cases in the community linked to those employees, such as household members.

JBS declined our request for updated numbers on Monday.

President Trump issued an executive order last week to keep meat packing plants open to prevent a disruption of the nation's food supply.

Meat packing plants around the country were hotspots for coronavirus cases because people work in close proximity.

Brown County Public Health says an inspection of the plant showed JBS was following all the guidelines from health experts to help prevent the spread of the virus, including installing Plexiglas barriers between work stations and staggering employee breaks to prevent crowding in breakrooms.

JBS' decision follows other meat packing plants that closed around the country that also announced they're restarting operations gradually.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday, more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died.

The CDC acknowledged the actual numbers may be higher because some states did not report data on their plants, and studies suggest people can carry and spread the virus without showing symptoms.

Late last week and through the weekend, Brown County Public Health arranged drive-through testing for employees and family members of employees for JBS, American Foods Group, Saputo and Hansen Foods. The testing site at the Resch Center reopened Monday allowing anyone feeling symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. The Associated Press contributed to this report.