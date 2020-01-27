'It's too little, too late': Mixed local reactions to statewide farming initiative

After Governor Tony Evers unveiled a three-part proposal during his State of the State address aimed at increasing exports and channeling more funding into farming initiatives, some farmers in north central Wisconsin aren’t sold on some of the key points of the plan.

Farm Bureau member Ryan Klussendorf with his dog Danny on his farm in Medford, Jan. 27, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

“It’s too little, too late.”

Ryan Klussendorf, District 8 director of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and a former member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0 organized under Gov. Scott Walker, says the exports-focused initiative doesn’t address the root problem of overproduction.

“We need to find ways to match our supply with demand to help boost the money that the farmer receives,” Klussendorf noted. “Exports are important, but we need to look at the overproduction and bring it in line with what the demand is.”

The initiative would invest about $1 million in a drive to increase total U.S. exports to 20% of the U.S. milk supply, his office clarified to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after his address where he noted the goal was to increase Wisconsin exports to 20% of the national milk supply. Other facets of the plan include investment in the creation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity, strengthening the state’s farm-to school program and creation of a farm-to-fork program.

Chris Holman, a farmer and the District 6 director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, says critiques of the export aspects of the plan are good but that he doesn’t think a single particular initiative can tackle all concerns for farmers.

“Really what you could do is try to find a way to balance production systems with the markets so it’s not something that is too far one way or the other from a farmer’s perspective or from a politician’s perspective,” he noted, saying he overall supported the governor’s plan.

“It’s important to test the waters as broadly as you can and then identify the success that you see when it happens in front of you and then pursue those avenues.”

Investment in regional mental health care for farmers is also part of the package, and one that has picked up popularity among many, with Rep. Shankland noting it as one of the more significant aspects of the plan.

“There’s a lot of people that are struggling,” Klussendorf said. “They don’t know how to get out of the debt they’re in to bring their business back, and they just see the last option is to end their life.” In the past couple years, the Wisconsin Farm Center estimates they’ve experienced a 20% annual increase in distress calls to their helpline.

If we could solve the core problem, we could solve the outlying issues too, which is mental health,” Klussendorf said. “If farmers are able to stay in business and be profitable, we wouldn’t’ have the issue of mental health in the long run.”

