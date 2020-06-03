After racial insults, Rhinelander grad explains: "It's happened to me my entire life"

Katera Hoskins, 18, was walking into her apartment in Rhinelander on Monday wearing a Black Lives Matter tee shirt when she heard a man yelling.

(Left) Katera Hoskins with friends during Black Lives Matter march in Rhinelander on June 1. (Right) Senior photo of Katera Hoskins, courtesy of Soft Light Photography (all photos used with permission)

In a snapchat video filmed minutes after the incident, she described what happened next.

“He throws a cupful of water of what I hope is water at me,” she says in the video. “And then yells, black lives don’t matter,” followed by racial expletives. Her video continues: “Imagine the color of your skin bothering somebody so much—so much—that they have to do that to you. Fearing for your family when they leave, when they’re pulled over, just because of what you look like, because of the size and texture of your hair. That’s it. What was I doing?”

Her appeal struck a chord in the community, generating hundreds of shares after a friend posted the video to Facebook. Racism has dominated the national conversation in the wake of protests in cities across the country after George Floyd's death, where a white Minneapolis police officer faces second-degree murder charges after bystander videos captured him pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, a black man, for almost nine minutes.

But for Katera, what happened to her is not just part of an increased national awareness. It's been her life.

An employee at ResCare Residential Services, her job is serving others: taking care of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She plans to attend community college before transferring to Wayne State University in Michigan to get her degree in mortuary science and funeral services. A Rhinelander High School graduating senior, Katera says she’s been treated differently her entire life—starting with renters who would only speak to her white mother when they first moved to Rhinelander when she was 6. Once they’d find out her father was black, the family wouldn’t hear from them again. They frequently experienced people struggling with interacting with a bi-racial family.

For two and a half years, she worked at a local pizza joint. Handing food to a customer one day, the woman reacted with surprise that a “mut like her could read so well.” The Hodag Country Fest, an annual festival happening just outside Rhinelander that typically draws tens of thousands each summer, is a time of extra caution. She avoids Wal-Mart during that time; people are rowdy and that’s when they’re more likely to harass her.

“This is real,” Katera said. “This has happened to me my whole life.”

All through school, teachers, speakers and classmates didn’t look like her. According to statistics from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, black individuals make up just 1.6% of Rhinelander’s overwhelmingly-white (93%) population.

“I’ve struggled with my image and comparing myself to everybody that I see in school,” she said. It was a process, but she says she's come to believe that while some have marginalized her throughout her life, many people don’t see the differences in her skin color or her hair. On Monday, community members including Katera and several of her classmates came together for a peaceful march, a moment that solidified for her that her town was taking a stand against the realities she's lived.

“It was honestly so beautiful to see even though this one man was driving past and he had such anger and hatred for me, so many other people in my town don’t think like that, and they don’t believe that,” Katera said. “Seeing them actually voice it was—it meant the world to me. Because usually it’s only the negativity that’s loud and it’s the positivity that’s silent.”

Her message is simple: just because you don’t see racism doesn’t mean it isn't there.

“Just because you don’t see it and you can walk into any public place, and wear what you want to school, and your children can walk down the road and they can play at the park and they can make friends without doublethinking it—doesn’t mean that I can.”

When they happen, racially-motivated incidents rarely come to the attention of law enforcement in Rhinelander, police chief Lloyd Gauthier said. Starting community conversations to tackle the problem and to be present if assistance is wanted is how he hopes to address it.

When asked if she plans to pursue charges, Katera said no. Her original goal with sharing the video to her Snapchat friends was to let people know that the problem was real. And now—

“I’d rather change the minds of 1,000 people than punish the one that started it.”