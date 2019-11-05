Is your car ready for snow? What you need to know

With the snow chance Tuesday into Wednesday it's time to make sure your car is ready for winter driving.

One of the most important parts of the winter checkup is tire pressure.

"Stay up on the maintenance, don't fall behind on it, and it'll treat you good," said Jay Alfsen, owner of Jay’s Auto Repair.

One thing Alfsen says you can do to check tire pressure is to take a penny and stick it between the treads. If you see Abe’s whole head sticking out you probably need new tires.

"One of the things they need to be mindful of is tread depth, the type of tires they're using, and the air pressure that they have in their tires," said Alfsen.

Rust is another problem you can't always see unless you look under the car.

"The winter here in Wisconsin is just horrible when it comes to corrosion. We replace a lot of brake lines, steel lines, it's a thin metal,” he said.

It's also important to make sure your antifreeze has the right mix and is topped off.

"There's anti-corrosion properties, there's freeze and overheating protection, there's lubrication," he said.

And try to keep your gas tank pretty full until it gets warm again.

"You don't want to run your tank too low. If you do have moisture in the tank and you run the gas tank too low, you're going to suck that moisture up and you might have some fuel line freeze-ups," he said.

Alfsen says you should be getting your car checked about every six months so now might be a good time with that snow chance we are seeing overnight.

A sergeant from the Wisconsin State Patrol says if we do see snow Wednesday, slow down, especially on ramps and bridges.

The state patrol says during the first snowfall people tend to forget the basics, driving like the ground is dry, when you should be driving cautiously and limiting distractions.

"So we're seeing a lot of crashes more due to the distractions like GPS, radios whatever else you have going on in a vehicle, and they're not focusing on the roads themselves," said Sergeant Rhae Stertz

She says it is important that if you do slide off the road, stay inside the car while you wait for help because that is where it is safest.