Iron Lung on display for World Polio Day

Rotary members across Manitowoc County are taking action on World Polio Day.

All three rotary clubs from the county are sponsoring an awareness day with information and an iron lung on display.

"Students are probably unaware of polio, they probably have never heard of it," said Kathy Bernhart, president of the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary. "They don't know they're at risk, and so we thought we'd be planting seeds. At least making them aware of something else in the world.

While the machine may seem archaic, the fight to end polio continues.