Iron County reports first case of COVID-19 was fatal, state's total deaths at 12

The Iron County Public Health Department has confirmed one person has died of coronavirus.

The death is the county's first case of COVID-19.

“We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community,” stated Katie Hampston, Director of Public Health Iron County. “We strongly encourage our residents to stay safer at home unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community.”

Details about the patient's age, gender and medical condition prior to death were not released.

The death brings the state's total of fatal cases to 12.