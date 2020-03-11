Irish-inspired recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

Many of us have green on our minds as we gear up for St. Patrick's Day, which is right around to corner. And if you want to be Irish-inspired in your kitchen, the Wisconsin Beef Council has the perfect recipes.

Angie Horkan, director of marketing for the Wisconsin Beef Council was on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to share some recipes.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Eggroll Appetizer

These corned beef and cabbage eggroll appetizer is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day or any day you are craving corned beef and cabbage. Serve these babies with 1000 island dressing as a dipping sauce and prepared to be wowed, you might wish it was St. Patrick’s Day every day!

INGREDIENTS:

Oil

Coleslaw

Water

Onion

Corned beef

Black pepper

Salt

Potatoes

Monterey Jack cheese

Egg roll wrappers

All-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet, over medium high heat, heat oil to 375 degrees F.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, sauté coleslaw, water and onions until tender. Add the chopped corned beef, pepper, and salt and sauté 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and mix in cooked potatoes.

In a small bowl, combine flour and 2 tablespoons water in a bowl until it forms a paste.

To assemble egg rolls, lay one egg roll wrapper with the corner pointed toward you. Place 1/3 cup of the cabbage mixture on egg roll wrapper and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Fold corner up over the mixture. Fold left and right corners toward the center and continue to roll. Brush a bit of the flour paste on the final corner to help seal the egg roll.

Place egg rolls into heated oil and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels or rack. Serve with Thousand Island dressing.

REUBEN CRESCENT ROLLS

These Reuben Crescent Rolls make a great St. Patrick’s Day appetizer or dinner. Easy to make and fun to eat, they will be a huge hit!

INGREDIENTS:

Thousand Island Dressing

Corned Beef

Sauerkraut

Swiss cheese

Crescent Roll Dough

DIRECTIONS

Start by unrolling your crescent dough. I went with refrigerated, but if you want to make it from scratch, my hat is off to you.

Add a little Thousand Island Dressing to each one. No need to measure it out.

Put a little Corned Beef on top of the dressing on each triangle.

Then you need a little shredded Swiss cheese. As always, I recommend shredding from the block. You can also go with slices and cut them to fit.

Top with a little sauerkraut and roll them all up.

A little cheese is bound to fall out and get on the parchment paper while you are rolling them up. I suggest topping the rolls with that loose cheese.