Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia has vowed to retaliate for U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters that killed 25.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says military strikes on five sites in Iraq and Syria were a success and future action is possible. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Monday's announcement in Baghdad came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said U.S. military strikes targeted the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia that was blamed for a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. attack and the calls for retaliation represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

Iraq's top Shiite cleric called on the Iraqi government to step in and prevent the country from becoming “an arena to settling accounts” between regional and international powers.

