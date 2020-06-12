Investigators working to find out cause of garage explosion

Fire investigators with Wausau Police and Wausau Fire Departments are working to determine what caused a garage explosion Friday afternoon.

It happened sometime before 2:50 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Wausau Avenue.

Battalion Chief Kraig Kruzan told NewsChannel 7 the explosion caused a fire and knocked the garage off its foundation. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but could not immediately assess the damage.

The explosion broke the glass windows in the garage, but did not appear to cause any damage to the home.

Police blocked traffic on E. Wausau Avenue for a short time, but it one lane reopened just before 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.