Investigators release new information on 1998 Wood Co. cold case

Wood County investigators and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab are analyzing a pickup truck consistent with the description of a pickup truck that hit and killed 22-month-old Jesse Frey in the Town of Richfield in 1998.

21 years ago witnesses described a red 1980's pickup truck with wood paneling striking the young boy in front of his house then stopping for a moment before driving away from the scene, west on County highway N.

Lt. Joe Zurfluh of the Wood County Sheriff's Department tells NewsChannel 7 someone who knows the owner of the pickup truck consistent with the description from 1998 came forward with information that led to a search warrant being served and the truck getting seized.

The search warrant was served at a home in the Town of Richfield on May 10.

The truck is currently being analyzed and tested by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Lt. Zurfluh says there is no timeline of when the results from the testing will be complete.