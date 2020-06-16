Investigators looking for info about Town of Merrill burglary

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary in the Town of Merrill.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, investigators believe someone entered a seasonal cabin off Hwy 17 around May 21. The suspects damaged several items inside the cabin with a BB gun. They also took bottles of liquor and a blue ray player.

A trail camera near the cabin shows one image of a female suspect carrying items from the cabin. If you recognize this person or have any other information about the burglary, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726.

