Investigation underway after 2 die in Price County house fire

Two people have died following a house fire Friday morning east of Park Falls.

Investigators said the fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the Township of Eisenstein.

The initial investigation showed there had been a fire in the home which had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office and Price County Coroner’s Office. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.

Responding to the scene were the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the Fifield Fire Department and First Responders, the Park Falls Ambulance Service, the Price County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.