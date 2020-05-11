Investigation into COVID-19 cases at Forest Co. care facility

The Forest County Health Department is reporting there have been staff and residents of The Bay at Nu-Roc who have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is located near Laona, Wisconsin.

“The Forest County Health Department is working closely with The Bay at Nu-Roc leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Jacee Shepard, Health Officer/Director of the Forest County Health Department. “We want to assure the residents of The Bay at Nu-Roc, their family members, and facility staff that extra steps are being taken to protect residents because they live in a setting that puts them in close proximity with a larger number of people and they rely on staff and volunteers for care.”

“Resident safety is always our top priority. We continue to work with both the local and state health departments to ensure that we are taking all appropriate infection control practices,” said Judi Christensen, Regional Clinical Director for The Bay at Nu-Roc. “Staying home is the most important way to protect our residents and the staff that cares for them. We hope that people will continue to call and email residents, send letters and cards, and send their love and support to our residents and staff on the frontlines.”

The Forest County Health Department does not release the names of residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 because the strategies employed by the health department to protect the community also seek to ensure the privacy of individuals and their families. Immediate family members have been notified.

A “public health investigation” is initiated when a single positive case is identified in a long-term care facility, or when two or more cases are identified in group housing, health care facilities, workplaces, and other settings such as restaurants. A “case investigation” and contact tracing are conducted with all people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their contacts, regardless of the setting.

To date, four people who live in Forest County have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will be posting data about facility-wide public health investigations and outbreaks to their website weekly. This data is part of a public health strategy that informs the public about what is happening in their community.

If you have been in contact with someone who is a confirmed case of COVID-19, staff from the Forest County Health Department will contact you to notify you of potential exposure. When they call you, they will ask if you are experiencing symptoms, if you are an essential worker, and will provide information about quarantine and isolation. If you have symptoms, they can also help you understand when and how to seek medical help, how to get tested, and options if you have concerns about being able to safely quarantine or isolate for the required time.

“COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, meaning people who are not experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” continued Shepard. “In addition to maintaining at least six feet of physical distance as much as possible, we recommend that everyone wear cloth face coverings, frequently wash their hands, and cover coughs and sneezes to prevent catching and spreading disease.”

The Forest County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and The Bay at Nu-Roc are working around the clock to try to help everyone remain safe.

We encourage the public to frequently monitor the Forest County Health Department Facebook page and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for current information. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.