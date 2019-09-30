Invasive species harmful to gardens discovered in Marathon County

Master gardeners at Wausau's Monk Botanical Gardens are warning of a new discovery on the grounds: jumping worms.

Jumping worms are native to East Asia but experts estimate the worms have been in Wisconsin since 2013 when they were first discovered at a UW Madison Arboretum.

In Summer, the Wausau Monk Botanical Gardens opened an investigation into the species after volunteers and program workers found worms that 'acted differently'.

Jumping worms are highly similar to earthworms but jumping worms stay close to the soil's surface and wriggle vigorously when handled, in an almost snake-like fashion.

As a result of the investigation, it became apparent jumping worms were not only in the Monk Gardens but in several locations throughout Marathon County. The presence of the worms can create detrimental effects on gardens and vegetation.

"It increases the porosity of the soil and it increases the erosion potential. It also increases the nutrient cycle a lot more quickly" Wausau Monk Botanical Gardens Education Coordinator Elise Schuler said in an interview with NewsChannel 7.

The result makes it difficult for new plants to lay down root structures. For existing plants, the change in soil dries out the root systems. It's a change some plants can't tolerate on their own.

Perhaps worsening the outlook, once jumping worms are detected, there's not much that can get rid of them. Movement of plants or soil is still the main way that these worms invade new areas. There is at least one preventative measure you can take.

"Make sure that you are getting your plants from somewhere that has good measures in place to not transport pests or diseases" Schuler said.

For community members with concerns and additional questions, a free presentation will be held with UW-Madison Arboretum ecologist Brad Herrick.

Herrick will share his jumping worm expertise with the public. Brad's presentation will be from 6-7:30 on October 7, at 212 River Drive in Room 5.

There is no charge for this event thanks to funding from the Northcentral Wisconsin Master Gardener Volunteers, but pre-registration is required.

A flier with an agenda and registration information can be found at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/marathonmg/files/2019/09/Jumping-Worms.pdf