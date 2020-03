The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

According to a news release, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a man attempted to break-in to an occupied home in Kingston. The suspect was shot by the homeowner.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries were not disclosed in a news release.

Agencies from State Patrol, Monroe County and Culter Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are released.